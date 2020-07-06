Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Receives $11.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, CEO James Eccher bought 12,033 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,175,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,308,000 after buying an additional 61,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,370,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,045,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 122,411 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 965,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 219,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $221.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

