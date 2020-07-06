Analysts Set LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) PT at $11.17

Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

LC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in LendingClub by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 41,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.