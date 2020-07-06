electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Receives $4.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, May 15th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a negative net margin of 1,445.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 176,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,628.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of electroCore by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 23.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 50,295 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 105.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

