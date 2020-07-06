Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUBGY. ValuEngine upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of PUBGY opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

