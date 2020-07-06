Quark (QRK) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $1,028.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quark has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 265,218,701 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QRKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.