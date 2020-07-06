Ubiq (UBQ) Hits Market Cap of $4.73 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Ubiq has a market cap of $4.73 million and $6,992.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

