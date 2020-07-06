Brokerages Set Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) PT at $15.09

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCAU. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

NYSE FCAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.88.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 28.6% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 552,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 23.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

