Analysts Set ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Target Price at $186.40

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $263.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.52. ABIOMED has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,773,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,704,000 after buying an additional 143,166 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 55.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,879,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $418,045,000 after buying an additional 1,027,894 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,423,000 after buying an additional 500,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,323,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,284,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,274,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

