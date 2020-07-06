Bellway plc (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 3,619.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bellway plc (LON:BWY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,619.09 ($44.54).

BWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,800 ($46.76) to GBX 3,444 ($42.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,330 ($53.29) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,330 ($53.29) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,535 ($43.50) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 2,499 ($30.75) on Friday. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,336 ($53.36). The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,611.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,146.67.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

