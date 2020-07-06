Bellway plc (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 3,619.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Bellway plc (LON:BWY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,619.09 ($44.54).

BWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,800 ($46.76) to GBX 3,444 ($42.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,330 ($53.29) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,330 ($53.29) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,535 ($43.50) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 2,499 ($30.75) on Friday. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,336 ($53.36). The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,611.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,146.67.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Analyst Recommendations for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Set Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV PT at $15.09
Brokerages Set Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV PT at $15.09
Analysts Set ABIOMED, Inc. Target Price at $186.40
Analysts Set ABIOMED, Inc. Target Price at $186.40
Bellway plc Receives GBX 3,619.09 Average Price Target from Analysts
Bellway plc Receives GBX 3,619.09 Average Price Target from Analysts
First Quantum Minerals Limited Receives $12.24 Average Price Target from Analysts
First Quantum Minerals Limited Receives $12.24 Average Price Target from Analysts
Brokerages Set Croda International Plc Target Price at GBX 4,644.44
Brokerages Set Croda International Plc Target Price at GBX 4,644.44
PBF Logistics LP Receives $12.63 Consensus PT from Analysts
PBF Logistics LP Receives $12.63 Consensus PT from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report