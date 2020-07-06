First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $12.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.24.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FQVLF shares. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $12.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $7.91 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

