Brokerages Set Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Target Price at GBX 4,644.44

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,600 ($56.61).
CRDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Croda International to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 4,650 ($57.22) in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Croda International from GBX 3,900 ($47.99) to GBX 4,100 ($50.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,100 ($50.46) to GBX 3,900 ($47.99) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th.
In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,020 ($61.78), for a total value of £342,966.40 ($422,060.55). Also, insider Steve Foots acquired 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,306 ($52.99) per share, for a total transaction of £947.32 ($1,165.79).
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
