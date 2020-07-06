Brokerages Set Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Target Price at GBX 4,644.44

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,600 ($56.61).

CRDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Croda International to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 4,650 ($57.22) in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Croda International from GBX 3,900 ($47.99) to GBX 4,100 ($50.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,100 ($50.46) to GBX 3,900 ($47.99) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,020 ($61.78), for a total value of £342,966.40 ($422,060.55). Also, insider Steve Foots acquired 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,306 ($52.99) per share, for a total transaction of £947.32 ($1,165.79).

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 5,196 ($63.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 5,332 ($65.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,140.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,877.32.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

