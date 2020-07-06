PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Receives $12.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBFX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PBF Logistics from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PBF Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBFX opened at $9.23 on Friday. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $575.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 113.76% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $93.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.30%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $224,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.