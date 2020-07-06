Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.
In other Evofem Biosciences news, CFO Justin J. File bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco sold 73,879 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $427,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 880,893 shares of company stock worth $3,028,481 and have sold 78,090 shares worth $448,603. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ EVFM opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $7.50.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.
