Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CFO Justin J. File bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco sold 73,879 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $427,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 880,893 shares of company stock worth $3,028,481 and have sold 78,090 shares worth $448,603. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

