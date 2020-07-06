Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Receives $85.18 Average PT from Analysts

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

NYSE:COF opened at $61.15 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 17,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 263,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 115,420 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 91,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

