The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. The Cushing Energy Income Fund posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cushing Energy Income Fund will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The Cushing Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $32.39.

About The Cushing Energy Income Fund

