$0.91 EPS Expected for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.85. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.95.

AWI stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.73. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $111.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

