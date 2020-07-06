$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.40. Sensata Technologies posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ST opened at $36.28 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 707.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.
