Zacks: Brokerages Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.75). Las Vegas Sands reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 170.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Cfra raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

