FNB Protocol (FNB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.16 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One FNB Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Allbit and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.01794902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00170703 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00110688 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,365,755,913 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

