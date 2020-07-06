TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lowered TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

In related news, Director Gina Luna bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 192,818 shares in the company, valued at $109,906.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard D. O’brien bought 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $46,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 143,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,438.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 621,568 shares of company stock valued at $307,199. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 484.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 504,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.48 million. TETRA Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. Equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

