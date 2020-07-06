FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 479,000 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the June 15th total of 268,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
FF opened at $11.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $502.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.42.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.08 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 48.49%.
FutureFuel Company Profile
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.
