FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 479,000 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the June 15th total of 268,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

FF opened at $11.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $502.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.42.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.08 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 48.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

