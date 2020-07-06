Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Up 79.3% in June

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the June 15th total of 27,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE SGU opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $393.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.36. Star Group has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $543.06 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.85%.

In other Star Group news, Director Daniel P. Donovan purchased 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,670.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $155,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 12,100 shares of company stock worth $92,522 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bandera Partners LLC raised its position in Star Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,514,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,059,000 after purchasing an additional 577,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Star Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Star Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 363,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 73,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Star Group by 1,259.6% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 135,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 125,957 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.