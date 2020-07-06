Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ PBTS opened at $2.36 on Monday. Powerbridge Technologies has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.
Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile
