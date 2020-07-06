Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ PBTS opened at $2.36 on Monday. Powerbridge Technologies has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

