Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) Short Interest Update

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the June 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on PSV shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hermitage Offshore Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Hermitage Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hermitage Offshore Services stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.82. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.03.

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. Hermitage Offshore Services had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.61%.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

