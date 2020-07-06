Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Up 81.0% in June

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the June 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,547. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Intevac by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

IVAC stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $125.67 million, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Intevac from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

