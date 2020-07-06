Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 82.8% from the June 15th total of 727,600 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 250,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 598,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 68,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -325.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on MERC. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

