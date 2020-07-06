Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Up 84.7% in June

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the June 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 486,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.84% of Great Elm Capital worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GECC stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 181.02%. The company had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GECC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

