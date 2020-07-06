Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.
OPNT stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 439.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.
