Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

OPNT stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.21). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 439.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

