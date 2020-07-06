RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2020

RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in RTW Retailwinds by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,161 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 14.6% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,369,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 174,105 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RTW Retailwinds by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,808,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTW opened at $0.23 on Monday. RTW Retailwinds has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a market cap of $14.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.11.

RTW Retailwinds Company Profile

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

