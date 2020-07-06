Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 667,200 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the June 15th total of 347,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $98.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average is $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.89. Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

