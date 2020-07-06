Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE GSL opened at $4.26 on Monday. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $70.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 148,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 223,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

