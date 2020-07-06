Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE GSL opened at $4.26 on Monday. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $70.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 148,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 223,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.