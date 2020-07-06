Short Interest in Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Increases By 97.6%

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 720,600 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the June 15th total of 364,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $6.30 on Monday. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.59 million. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. On average, analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 38.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 188,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 25.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 26,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.