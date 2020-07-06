Short Interest in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Increases By 100.0%

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of GFED opened at $15.05 on Monday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.59.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
GFED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFED. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.
