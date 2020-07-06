Short Interest in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Increases By 100.0%

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of GFED opened at $15.05 on Monday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

GFED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFED. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

