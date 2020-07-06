Short Interest in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Expands By 100.0%

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patriot Transportation from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Patriot Transportation by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Patriot Transportation by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 103,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Patriot Transportation by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Patriot Transportation by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 165,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patriot Transportation by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 271,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATI opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. Patriot Transportation has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $21.26.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

