Royal Bank of Canada Sells 44,441 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.42% of Glu Mobile worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 262,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 61,388 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $5,890,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, June 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

In related news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,613 in the last quarter. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

