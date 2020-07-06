Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,607 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,358 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Matador Resources worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,533,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $7.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Matador Resources Co has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

