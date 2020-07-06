Axa Sells 44,800 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Axa decreased its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.15% of SYNNEX worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.47 per share, with a total value of $714,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,789,570.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 700 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,269 shares of company stock worth $868,910. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of SNX opened at $117.04 on Monday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

