Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Raised to Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cyberark Software from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cyberark Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $102.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.85. Cyberark Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 542.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

