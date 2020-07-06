Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.56 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €3.56 ($4.00) target price from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAN. Deutsche Bank set a €3.08 ($3.46) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.70 ($1.91) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC set a €2.30 ($2.58) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €2.25 ($2.53) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($3.03) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.63 ($2.95).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.