Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2020

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 277.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Aegis dropped their price target on Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Acasti Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

ACST opened at $0.53 on Monday. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACST. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 123,932 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 64,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 77,179 shares in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Analyst Recommendations for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

