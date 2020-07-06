Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.20 by Goldman Sachs Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €5.20 ($5.84) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €3.10 ($3.48) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.62) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.00 ($3.37) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.49) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.90 ($4.38) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.34 ($4.88).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €4.13 ($4.64) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €2.80 ($3.15) and a 1 year high of €6.83 ($7.68). The business has a 50-day moving average of €3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

