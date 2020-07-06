Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.70 ($4.16) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.80 ($3.15) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.50 ($2.81) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €3.56 ($4.00).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.31) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($8.91).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

