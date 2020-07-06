ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €10.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €10.00 ($11.24) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($7.64) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.50 ($8.43) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($9.66) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.90 ($5.51) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.08 ($9.08).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a one year high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.