Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €90.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2020

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €90.00 ($101.12) target price by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €100.00 ($112.36).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €70.60 ($79.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €33.30 ($37.42) and a fifty-two week high of €100.00 ($112.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €74.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 14.14.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

