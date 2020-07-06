UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €36.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €36.00 ($40.45) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPW. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.03 ($35.99) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €34.03 ($38.24).

Shares of DPW opened at €33.11 ($37.20) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a one year high of €41.32 ($46.43). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.47.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Royal Bank of Canada Sells 44,441 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc.
Royal Bank of Canada Sells 44,441 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc.
Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Matador Resources Co
Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Matador Resources Co
Axa Sells 44,800 Shares of SYNNEX Co.
Axa Sells 44,800 Shares of SYNNEX Co.
Cyberark Software Raised to Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt
Cyberark Software Raised to Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Banco Santander a €3.56 Price Target
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Banco Santander a €3.56 Price Target
Acasti Pharma Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley
Acasti Pharma Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report