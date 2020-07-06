UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €36.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €36.00 ($40.45) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPW. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.03 ($35.99) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €34.03 ($38.24).

Shares of DPW opened at €33.11 ($37.20) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a one year high of €41.32 ($46.43). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.47.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

