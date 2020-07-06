Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2020

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($114.61) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($104.49) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.44 ($102.74).

FRA SY1 opened at €103.85 ($116.69) on Monday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($82.56). The business’s fifty day moving average is €97.83 and its 200 day moving average is €92.65.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

