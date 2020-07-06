Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.12 ($59.68).

Shares of Lanxess stock opened at €47.83 ($53.74) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 22.64. Lanxess has a 1-year low of €25.68 ($28.85) and a 1-year high of €64.58 ($72.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

