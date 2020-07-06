GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $74.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $75.30.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

