Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €34.00 ($38.20) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €48.66 ($54.67).

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($47.30) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($58.75).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

