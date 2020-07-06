Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a €42.00 ($47.19) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.93 ($43.74) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €36.99 ($41.56).

HLAG stock opened at €52.60 ($59.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of €102.10 and a 200-day moving average of €84.39. Hapag-Lloyd has a fifty-two week low of €35.35 ($39.72) and a fifty-two week high of €186.60 ($209.66).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

